Imad Wasim announces retirement from international cricket

F.P. Report

KARACHI : Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has announced his retirement from international cricket. The all-rounder, who has been an integral part of Pakistan’s cricket team for several years, made the decision to step away from the sport at the international level.

Imad Wasim has had a successful career, contributing both with the ball and the bat. His announcement marks the end of his active involvement in international cricket, though he has not yet confirmed his future plans in the sport.

Imad Wasim tweeted: “To all fans & supporters: After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable.”

“Your unwavering support, love, and passion have always been my biggest strength. From the highs to the lows, your encouragement has pushed me to give my best for our beloved country,” he said.

While this chapter comes to an end, I look forward to continuing my journey in cricket through domestic and franchise cricket, and I hope to keep entertaining you all in new ways.

Thank you for everything. Pakistan

Imad Wasim’s cricket profile

Imad Wasim, born on December 18, 1988, in Lahore, Pakistan, is an accomplished cricketer known for his skills as an all-rounder. He made his debut for Pakistan in 2015, showcasing his talent in both limited-overs and Test cricket. Imad is a left-arm orthodox spinner and a handy left-handed batsman, which made him a valuable asset to the team.

His career highlight came during the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, where he played a key role in Pakistan’s victory, contributing with both bat and ball. Imad has been known for his economical bowling and his ability to control the middle overs, making him a key player in Pakistan’s limited-overs team.

Throughout his career, Imad Wasim has represented Pakistan in multiple formats, including T20 internationals, ODIs, and Test matches. His consistency, especially in the shorter formats, earned him a reputation as one of the finest all-rounders of his generation.

Imad has also played in various domestic and franchise leagues, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where his performances with Karachi Kings have been notable. His retirement marks the end of an era for the Pakistan cricket team, but he remains a highly respected figure in the world of cricket.