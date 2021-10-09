Imarat Group, DHA Multan sign MoU for the construction of Imarat Builders Mall

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Imarat Group and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Multan ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the construction of Imarat’s signature project – Imarat Builders Mall.

The agreement was signed by Group Director Mr. Taimoor Abbasi on behalf of the Imarat Group and Administrator & Project Director DHA Multan Brig. (R) Shoaib Kayani.

Commenting on this collaboration, Chairman Imarat Group & CEO Graana.com Mr. Shafiq Akbar said; “The Imarat Group is humbled on achieving another milestone, as it continues to seek opportunities to grow its brand portfolio all across Pakistan, where there continues to be a demand for quality construction material to support the growth of the country’s construction sector.”

“Within 5 years of its launch, the Imarat Group has set a benchmark by introducing state-of-art real estate projects and several partnerships in Lahore and Karachi. The construction of one of our signature projects is a huge opportunity, as we now enter the real estate of Multan,” said Group Director Mr. Farhan Javed.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Group Director, Mr. Taimoor Abbasi, said, “We are pleased to announce the construction of one of Imarat’s signature projects – Imarat Builders Mall in DHA, Multan. We are glad to contribute to the economy by providing quality construction material, all under one roof.”

“We welcome the Imarat Group and are excited for the debut Imarat Builders Mall in DHA Multan. This project will play a significant role in uplifting the investment profile of the vicinity,” said Administrator & Project Director DHA Multan Brig. (R) Shoaib Kayani.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by the esteemed higher management of the Imarat Group, including Head PMC Imarat Group, Dr. Shahid, Country Sales Head, Mr. Asim Iftikhar, Regional Sales Head, Mr. Muhammad Nasir Malik, and General Manager Regulatory, Brig. (R) Javed, and DHA Multan, including Secretary DHA Multan, Additional Director Planning, Col. (R) Taimoor.

The signature project – Imarat Builders Mall, is an innovative solution offering comfort, as it brings all construction needs under one roof. The project will house an extensive range of both local and international retail brands to provide a vast selection of building materials for all kinds of construction projects.