IMARAT Group holds earth-breaking ceremony

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: IMARAT Group of Companies, one of Pakistan’s leading real estate developers, recently laid the foundation stone for Golf Floras II, a luxury resort living project, at Bahria Garden City, Islamabad.

Group Directors Farhan Javed, Arslan Javed, Sharjeel A. Ehmer and Taimoor-ul-Haq Abbasi were present at the occasion, with General (R) Haroon Aslam as the chief guest.

“This project enables us to facilitate the local residents with the development of a luxury lifestyle and wellness-enhancing experience,” stated Mr. Farhan Javed.

Being a vertically integrated architectural masterpiece, Golf Floras II is set to redefine luxury living in the twin cities with its opulence-filled lifestyle and luxury apartment complexes. The project has already been named among the top 20 luxury living resorts in the world, owing to its enthralling and beautiful natural scenery, along with an all-exclusive golf course.

With its extensive portfolio, IMARAT has established its legacy as a company embarking on new frontiers in Pakistan’s real estate sector. It aims to usher in a paradigm shift in the sector through regulated practices and tech-driven solutions.