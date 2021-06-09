Imarat Group inks MOU with Principal Builders

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has inked between Imarat Group of Companies and business tycoon Principal Builders on Tuesday 8th of June, 2021 to partner in the construction of Imarat’s project; Marriott International’s Courtyard by Marriott.

The Chairman Imarat Group, Mr. Shafiq Akbar and founder of Principal Builders, Mr. Mohammad Najeeb Haroon signed the document. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Graana.com’s directors Mr. Farhan Javed, Arslan Javed and director Propsure Mr. Taimoor Ul Haq Abbasi, while one of the directors of Principal Builders, Mr. Mohammad Omar Haroon also attended the ceremony.

The signing ceremony was held at Imarat headquarters in Blue Area, Islamabad. Both the parties were enthusiastic about the project and how it will create the job opportunities and will change the landscape of hospitality and tourism of the twin cities and areas around it.

Akbar on this occasion said “We are pleased to collaborate with Principal Builders for the construction of Courtyard by Marriott in G – 11, Islamabad. We are glad to contribute to the economy by providing jobs and strengthening tourism by providing quality accommodation in the heart of the capital.”

Imarat Group has numerous projects to its credit including state-of-the art malls, luxury apartments, a builders mall and international hotels. The Group is one of Pakistan’s biggest real estate and construction groups with a lot of developmental work under its belt.

Imarat Group signed a deal with Marriott International in the last quarter of 2020 to bring Courtyard by Marriott to Pakistan. It is going to be a contemporary Mughal themed hotel displaying the best of Mughal architecture and ambiance. It is said to have a rooftop restaurant, a huge banquet hall, top notch fitness facility with spa and pool, high-end retail brands on the lower floors and much more.

Principal Builders is one of the biggest names in Pakistan’s construction industry having to their credit the container terminal at Port Qasim Karachi, construction of residential towers at plot 7 and 8 Karachi Sea View and other mega residential and industrial projects.