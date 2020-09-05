Imarat Group of companies wins ICCI Achievement Award

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Chambers of Commerce & Industry held its 3rd ICCI Achievement Awards, on 3rd September 2020 at the local hotel in Islamabad.

At this event, Imarat Group of Companies and Graana.com were awarded for their outstanding performance and contributions in the real estate sector with the ‘Leading Construction & Real Estate Group’ award.

Chairman, Imarat Group of Companies, Graana.com and Agency21 Mr. Shafiq Akbar received the award from the President of Pakistan, Mr. Arif Alvi, the Chief Guest of the event.

After receiving the prestigious award, the Chairman of Imarat Group of Companies, Mr. Shafiq Akbar sharing his vision for the future of real estate in Pakistan said that the world is going digital and so are we.

He said that he has a vision to bring a digital revolution to the real estate sector of Pakistan and feels honoured by the appreciation they have received.

He continued and added that Imarat Group’s core values of sustaining innovation, reliability and teamwork are the key to its growth.

He then stated that Imarat Group is well aligned with our government’s agenda of economic growth and bringing many international projects to Pakistan that will not only create huge investment opportunities, but will also create hundreds of job opportunities in the coming years. In the end he thanked his entire team who made this accomplishment possible.

Some of the milestones achieved by Imarat Group in such a short period of time include the digitisation of Planned Areas all across Pakistan through Propsure , launching of Pakistan’s Smartest Property Portal , Graana.com, Pakistan’s Biggest Nationwide Estate Agency named Agency21, Two International Hotel Chains, Pakistan’s first Builders Mall – Imarat Builders Mall, Pakistan’s first factory outlet Mall – Amazon Mall, Capital’s third biggest Mall – Mall of Arabia and Capital’s Largest Residential Project – Golf Flora Apartments with Imarat Country Club.

Imarat Group of Companies with their outstanding work have reinforced their stance and become the emerging leader and trend setter in the construction and real estate sector. Going hand in hand with the success that Imarat Group of Companies have achieved, Graana.com is leading the digital revolution in being Pakistan’s Smartest Property Portal, a journey that started four years ago.

Having finally hit that milestone it set out to achieve, Imarat is looking to cement its spot and change the way people deal with property in the country.

In a very short span of time Imarat Group has established its presence in major cities across Pakistan and with an ever-growing pool of people, soon to be 1500 in strength, they embraced evolving technology to enhance their overall ability to deliver the best services to the country. Digital Pakistan is here and the real estate sector has already taken the initiative and is leading the race to become a major part of it.