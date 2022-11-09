F.P. Report

KARACHI: IMARAT Group has signed a franchise agreement with Marriott International to develop a Courtyard by Marriott project in DHA Multan. The signing ceremony took place at Marriott International’s Office in Dubai.

Marriott International was represented in the ceremony by Satya Anand, President, Europe Middle East & Africa, Phil Andreopoulos, Chief Operating Officer, Owner and Franchise Services, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Chadi Hauch, Regional Vice President – Development, Middle East and Ziad Abi Raad, Director Lodging Development.

The event was attended by Chairman IMARAT Group, Mr. Shafiq Akbar, Director IMARAT Hospitality, Mr. Farhan Javed, IMARAT’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Saad Ahmed Awan.

Chairman IMARAT Group, Mr. Shafiq Akbar, while speaking on the occasion, said, “On this day, we are elated to witness the culmination of years of effort; a collaboration with Marriott International to construct Courtyard by Marriott in DHA Multan. I see this project as the ‘Jewel of South Punjab’, a state of the art hospitality initiative that will give Pakistan’s, particularly South Punjab’s hotel and tourism sectors a much-needed economic boost”.

Satya Anand, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International commented, “We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the IMARAT Group and expand our portfolio of in Pakistan. There is an unmet demand for hotel accommodation in South Punjab and with the Courtyard by Marriott Multan we look forward to supporting the expansion of the hospitality landscape in the market.”

Expressing his views at the signing ceremony, Group Director IMARAT Hospitality, Farhan Javed said, “IMARAT envisions and executes projects to take the hospitality sector of Pakistan to a level where we are at par with the international standards. By offering the best services in the hospitality business, Courtyard by Marriott is unquestionably on the verge of creating a benchmark in the sector.”

Since it first opened its doors more than 35 years ago, Courtyard by Marriott has been dedicated to creating an environment where great things can happen. Today, Courtyard is the hotel brand of choice for ambitious and enterprising guests who see business travel as a driver of personal fulfillment and professional growth.

Courtyard by Marriott is expected to be an ideal fit South Punjab and Multan.

Multan, being the fifth-most densely populated city in Pakistan, serves as South Punjab’s economic and cultural hub. The new collaboration between Imarat and Marriott International aims to meet the demand for quality hospitality accommodation in the market. IMARAT Group, one of Pakistan’s top real estate player, continues to construct and develop major projects that are coherent with the concept of transforming the real estate dynamics in the country. IMARAT’s top notch construction and property management seeks to assist Pakistan in making a name in the international hospitality sector.