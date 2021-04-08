IMC installs largest rooftop solar PV unit in Toyota Asia-Pacific region

F.P. Report

KARACHI: IMC becomes Pakistan’s first company to install one of the largest rooftop mounted solar Photovoltaic (PV) plant and biggest Solar PV plant in the automobile industry in Pakistan. It is also the first such unit in the Toyota Asia-Pacific region.

The new Solar PV Plant was inaugurated by the company’s Chairman, Mohamedali R Habib, the new Vice Chairman, Shinji Yanagi and CEO, Ali Jamali.

Alarmingly, the carbon footprint of the country has witnessed drastic increase over the past decade, increasing from 154 million tonnes to 248 million tonnes in 2019. To advocate sustainability, the government is committed to reduce the environmental impact by 2025.

The Solar PV Plant has more than 10k PV panels that have a capacity of 4.5 MWp rating. The unit is expected to reduce the factory’s carbon footprint by more than 3,000 tons annually and considerably reducing energy cost.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, CEO IMC, Ali Asghar Jamali, said “The world is moving towards renewable energy and Pakistan must move fast to reduce the growing impact on environment. This Solar PV Plant offers us the opportunity to make effective cost savings and will take us towards partial self-sufficiency in energy supply. We have plans to further enhance the solar capacity by an additional 1.3MWp rating, in the near future.”

Further, he added, “Based on the global Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050, we aim to work towards a society where people, cars and nature can co-exist in harmony and we’re committed to do our part for achieving a more sustainable society”.