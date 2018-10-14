IMF bailout request, US reaction

PTI led government made a formal request for acquiring the bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The United State gave rather negative response which was not unexpected keeping in view the interview of Secretary of States Mike Pompeo with a TV network a few months ago. Application of carrot and stick has always remained a tool of foreign of policy of the US in its relations with Pakistan, which has honestly performed its role of a dependable ally in cold war era, Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and the ongoing war on terror.

On the contrary, the United States looked at Pakistan through lenses of suspicion and made repeated demand of “do more.” President Donald Trump controversial tweet of accusing accused Pakistan of lies and deceit in return for receiving billion of dollars in economic and security assistance. Now the new government of Pakistan is being pushed to the wall by raising a bogey of massive Chinese debt for CPEC projects, which is being tied to IMF loans. The agreements of energy and road projects under the umbrella of this corridor were made by the Washington’s favourite Nawaz Sharif government and preliminary negotiations about it were held in Musharf era and another US sponsored government of Asif Zardari. But the United States successive administrations and lawmakers did not react so sharply then. Again when in Nawaz Sharif government, the former planning minister Ahsan Iqbal eulogized and overcalled day in and day out CPEC by describing it panacea of all economic woes of the country the Unites States response was a muted one. Why then PTI government is chosen a target for the shady Chinese loans agreements made by the previous government. In fact it was the misappropriation of $ 11.2 billion IMF loans by the PPP government and the $ 6.2 billion assistance from this lending agency by the PML-N government plus short term commercial loans that made the burden of foreign debt unsustainable. That is why the new government has decided to carry out thorough audit of all loans acquired by the previous two governments.

In view of the foregoing, it seems ironical that the United States, who controls 70 percent voting rights, has decided to keep Pakistan’s legs to the fire on the pretext of CPEC debt. A clear hint has been dropped by the US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauret in a press briefing. To a question about Pakistan request for IMF bailout loans package she said, “In all cases, we examine closely from all angels of it including Pakistan’s debt position in evaluating any type of loan program.”Ms Nauret also blamed Pakistan’s loans agreement with China for its current economic woes. “I think part of the reason that Pakistan found itself in this situation is Chinese debt and the fact there is debt that may be thought wouldn’t be so tough to bail them selves not, but has become increasingly tough,” she said. Partially, her argument is correct which pertains to the acquiring of the most expensive loans by the PML-N government from China.

It was also for the Chinese government to have avoided loan agreements of shady nature with a government which was more than half way through of its tenure. They made the same deliberate mistake with Najib Razzaq government of Malaysia and the new Prime Minister Dr. Mahatir Mohammad has to cancel the agreement of $ 20 billion for the construction of coastal railway line. On Tuesday, IMF Chief Economist Maurice Obstfeld urged Pakistan, s new government to review the loans it is receiving from China and avoid excessive debt which can not be repaid.

Recently, a bipartisan group of 16 US senators claimed in a joint statement that China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which also funds projects in Pakistan, was a debt trap. The recipients always found themselves in debt to China and were forced to make painful concessions, they warned. The contention of US Senators is valid in the context of Sri Lankan’s indebtedness to China for which this small South Asian country had to surrender valuable national assets.

In an interview with CNBC TV network in July, Secretary of State Mike Pomeo said that the United States would not allow Pakistan to use the US taxpayer’s dollars to repay China. “Make no mistake, we will be watching what IMF does,” he said. A Pakistan official has rejected the argument that their indebtedness to China is much smaller than imagined. The Planning Commission’s vague rebuttal will not convince the United States and other influential West European member countries of the IMF that the quantum of Chinese loans to Pakistan is small.

