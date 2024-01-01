IMF board to meet 29th on $1.1b Pakistan funding

NEW YORK (Reuters): The executive board of the International Monetary Fund will meet on April 29 to discuss the approval of $1.1 billion funding for Pakistan, the fund said on Wednesday.

The funding is the second and last tranche of a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the IMF, which it secured last summer to avert a sovereign default and which runs out this month. The South Asian nation is seeking a new long-term, larger IMF loan. Pakistan’s Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, has said Islamabad could secure a staff-level agreement on the new program by early July.

Islamabad says it is seeking a loan over at least three years to help macroeconomic stability and execute a long-due and painful structural reforms, though Aurangzeb has declined to detail what seize of programme the country seeks. Islamabad is yet to make a formal request, but the Fund and the government are already in discussions.

If secured, it would be the 24th IMF bailout for Pakistan. The $350 billion economy faces a chronic balance of payment crisis, with nearly $24 billion to repay in debt and interest over the next fiscal year – three-time more than its central bank’s foreign currency reserves.

Pakistan’s finance ministry expect the economy to grow by 2.6% in the current fiscal year ending June, while average inflation is projected to stand at 24%, down from 29.2% in fiscal year 2023/2024. Inflation soared to a record high of 38% last May.

Blome optimistic on Pak-IMF talks: US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Wednesday expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that positive feedback from the Fund would serve to encourage investors, according to a statement from the Senate chairman’s office.

Blome visited Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani today at the Parliament House for a “constructive dialogue aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and fostering mutual interests”. “Ambassador Blome commended the new economic team of Pakistan and expressed optimism regarding the ongoing discussions between Pakistan and the IMF. He praised the efforts of the Pakistan economic team and emphasised the potential for further economic cooperation between Pakistan and the US.

“Acknowledging the positive economic indicators of Pakistan, Blome noted the downward trend in inflation and high dollar reserves, stating that the IMF’s positive feedback would encourage investors,” said a post from the X account of the Senate chairman’s office.

Mentioning the important economic partnership between the two countries, Gilani said that the US was Pakistan’s largest trading partner and thanked its government for cooperation with Pakistan in various fields. He also emphasised the need to increase trade links and trade volume between the two countries.

Blome also highlighted the “flourishing gaming industry” in Pakistan and called for enhanced cooperation in the digital sector The ambassador congratulated Gilani on his election as the Senate chairman and expressed his best wishes for him. Various aspects of the “lasting friendship” between Pakistan and the US were also discussed in detail in the meeting.

“Expressing Pakistan’s determination to promote long-standing friendly relations with the US, Gilani emphasised the importance of further promoting parliamentary relations between the two countries,” the statement said, adding that the Senate chairman stressed the “pivotal role” that parliamentary contacts could play in enhancing public and legislative engagement. Gilani said there was a strong parliamentary caucus in the US Congress to promote bilateral relations and a process was under way to reconstitute the friendship group after the Senate polls.