IMF deal still not secured: Sanaullah

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has asserted that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) deal is still not secured despite raising the prices of petroleum products. Talking to journalists, the interior minister held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responsible for the current inflation and deteriorating economic situation.

Rana Sanaullah said that the Imran Khan-led regime laid economic mines for the current government, adding that had befooled the masses with the slogans of so-called ‘change and accountability’. “PTI government had misused the national resources besides taking record foreign loans in the history of the country,” he said. Sanaullah further said that the government had raised petrol prices by around Rs100 but failed to secure the IMF deal.

Speaking about the arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan, the interior minister ruled out involvement of ‘any’ government department and said that a journalist should not work as a worker of any party.

Earlier in June, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail asserted that the increase in prices of petroleum products has nothing to do with International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) conditions. Miftah Ismail expressed his views while briefing the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. During the meeting, he rejected the notion by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that fuel prices were increased to revive IMF programme.

Related