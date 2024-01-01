IMF projects Pakistan’s GDP growth rate at 3.2pc in FY25

(Web Desk): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday projected Pakistan’s GDP growth rate at 3.2 percent for the fiscal year 2025, up from 2.4 percent in fiscal year 2024.

In its report “World Economic Outlook (WEO): Policy Pivot, Rising Threats,” the IMF noted that Pakistan’s GDP is projected to grow by 3.2 percent in fiscal year 2025, compared to 2.4 percent in 2024.

The Fund also projected an inflation rate of 9.5 percent for 2025, down from 23.4 percent in 2024. However, consumer prices at the end of 2025 are expected to rise to 10.6 percent, compared to 12.6 percent in 2024.

The current account balance is projected to be negative 0.9 percent for 2025, compared to negative 0.2 percent in 2024.

The IMF forecasts a decline in unemployment in Pakistan to 7.5 percent in 2025, down from 8 percent in 2024.

The report added that global growth is expected to remain stable yet underwhelming.