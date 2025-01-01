IMF rejects extension in declaration of assets by govt officials

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected the request seeking an extension in the declaration of assets by government officials.

A technical delegation from the IMF held important meetings with officials of Cabinet Division, Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Finance, and Ministry of Law.

Sources said consultations have begun on the draft for asset declarations as the amended draft of the Civil Servants Act will be shared with the global lender in February.

They added that legislation related to asset declarations could only take place after February while IMF has demanded the Ministry of Finance to meet the benchmarks as per the set conditions.

The amendments to the Act will make it mandatory to disclose children’s educational institutions, sources of household income, and the assets of spouse.

Sources also stated that under the amendment, the government officials will also have to share information related to the power of attorney.

Furthermore, relevant officials from the Ministry of Finance have requested the IMF delegation to ease public access to this information.