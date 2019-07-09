IMF report unveiled lies of govt : Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif said IMF report has unveiled the lies of PTI government to the nation and to the parliament.

He said government lied that it would impose new taxes of Rs 500 billion but IMF report said Rs 750 billion new taxes would be imposed in this fiscal year. PML-N leader said this fascist government is burdenizing public under heavy taxes of Rs 1600 billion.

The opposition leader said Rs 90 billion additional taxes would be imposed on salaried and business class. He said with these new taxes the property tax would raise by Rs45 billion. He quipped that people would be forced to sell their old homes instead of building new ones.

Shehbaz said government is making lies all over and national kitty is on a downward trend after incompetent policies of this government. He said ministers and spokes are being promoted for making lies to the nation.