IMF says it does not consider abandonment of dollar inevitable

WASHINGTON DC (RIA Novosti): The International Monetary Fund (IMF) does not consider a global dollar phase-out imminent, but predicts that countries around the world will rethink its share of foreign exchange reserves, Gita Gopinath, deputy managing director of the fund, said on Tuesday.

“If you ask me today if (recent world events) mean the imminent demise of the dollar, I will answer categorically “no”. It is not. they keep their reserves in specific currencies,” Gopinath told Foreign Policy magazine.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global economy will continue to grow in 2022, despite the developments in geopolitics, said Kristalina Georgieva.

“We expect that the forecast we had at the beginning of this year, namely regarding a slight reduction in global economic growth in 2022 by 0.5% to 4.4%, will decrease even more, but still remain on a positive trajectory “, Georgieva told Foreign Policy magazine.

