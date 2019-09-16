IMF SOS mission to reach Islamabad today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) SOS mission will land in Islamabad on Monday (today).

According to report, the IMF team is arriving Pakistan for suggesting ways to the cash-strapped government to curtail the budget deficit being faced by the country.

The IMF expressed concern over Pakistan’s economic performance in the first two months and is sending its SOS mission to Islamabad.

The mission will be visiting Pakistan to discuss fiscal issues with special focus to restrict target of primary deficit within the desired limits.

The officials of the ministry of finance and IMF will review the reasons behind the collection of Rs580 billion in pursuance of the tax target of Rs648 billion.

The SOS mission will be headed by IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department Director Jihad Azour and the delegation will hold consultation on energy reforms.

Earlier on Friday, the finance ministry categorically refuted the claims made in certain media reports that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was sending an SOS mission to Pakistan owing to the fiscal outcomes of FY 2018-19 and that programme might be renegotiated.