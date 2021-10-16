IMF sought time to validate our figures: Tareen Hopeful to be made Senator from KP



Jalil Afridi



Washington DC: IMF is validating the figures we provided them and hopefully soon we will come up with a joint statement, said the Finance Minister of Pakistan, Shaukat Tareen who has held several meetings in Washington DC since last few days.



With regard to the one billion dollars tranche that Pakistan is expected to receive soon, Shaukat Tareen said that “we have informed the IMF about above the revenue collections in shape of taxes have been above the target and IMF have sought time to validate these figures.”



Despite Corona effects on world economy Pakistan has shown tremendous results in several areas including sales tax collection, increase in exports, improvement in the power sector and the promises Pakistan has honored, informed Mr Shaukat Tareen while interacting with Pakistani journalists in Washington DC.



Shaukat Tareen said that our aim was to meet with the IMF head face to face and that he was very happy to know that Managing Director IMF, Kristalina Georgieva has great regards for the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan and that in a few days IMF will announce its future collaboration with Pakistan.



“Our Finance Secretary is here in Washington DC and I will be in New York to make sure that nothing falls between the desks and all issues are sorted out” Tareen stated.

Shaukat Tareen also informed about his meeting with Turkish Finance Minister, Berat Albaurak and said that meeting him was just like meeting a brother and areas of cooperation where the two countries will be working include the agriculture, construction, tourism and tax sector.



Regarding his own future in the political arena of Pakistan, where his tenure as Finance Minister expires today, Shaukat Tareen said that he will first be made Advisor on Finance and later he will be made Senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.