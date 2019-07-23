Immense mismanagement in National Hockey C’ship

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has once again failed to provide facilities to the players when they reached Karachi to participate in National Hockey Championship.

No electricity, no drinking water as players were forced to spend the whole night on the streets back to the Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium, Karachi. According to a source, the goalposts were brought just a night before the championship. There were no PHF officials to facilitate the players who came from far-flung areas of Pakistan.

Players while talking to the media said that they spent the last night on the streets and didn’t have water to drink. “We bought water from outside to drink,” a player told media. “There was no electricity and we didn’t sleep last night. Today is our match and we are playing without any practice,” a player added.

A player from Islamabad bashed the PHF for poor facilities during a national level. “This is the place where animal can’t survive so we are humans.

There are no proper beds for players. We are here to play national championship but facilities here are worst than a regional event,” he lamented. It is pertinent to mention here that National Hockey Championship kicks off July 23 at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium Karachi featuring 20 teams from all around Pakistan.

The championship is taking place after almost 2.5 years.