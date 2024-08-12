Impact of Smartphones on Children: Does technology have both positive and negative effects on child health

KABUL (Khaama Press): While smartphones’ benefits for children cannot be ignored, research has shown that uncontrolled use and excessive screen time pose serious risks to them.

Research has shown that when children spend too much time with their mobile phones, their social interactions may decrease, and their ability to communicate with others may be impaired.

Continuous use of mobile phones and smartphones can lead to mental laziness and reduce children’s attention to books and academic activities.

According to doctors today, children’s play with phones and tablets is an easy way to distract or engage them. Spending a lot of time playing with children’s phones and tablets can disrupt brain function and behavior. This can also cause obesity, insomnia, mental problems, and even problems in schools. Since children’s brains undergo significant changes during their formative years, this extra time for children’s play with phones and tablets can be more damaging.

The effect of mobile waves on children’s brain activity

Studies show that the human brain is sensitive to electromagnetic radiation. Since mobile phones work primarily on electromagnetic waves for all types of communication, even internally, and the brain has its own special electric shocks where network communication occurs, it can probably affect the brain.

In addition, the duration of the exhibition can affect the brain more than the content that the child is exposed to. Therefore, parents should control or limit the use of phones or tablets and ensure that children only have access to some of the appropriate programs and games for their age.

Doctors believe that since the use of smartphones has both disadvantages and benefits, it is necessary to regulate a series of laws that balance the positive and negative consequences.

The laws that can be referred to include the prohibition of personal phones for children, offline use of programs, the prohibition of mobile phones and tablets before bedtime, and the prohibition of virtual space for children. Proper use of mobile phones for students, especially at older ages, can have multiple benefits, provided they have practised with them from childhood.