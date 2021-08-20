Impeach Biden. Democrats are preparing Operation Successor

Vladimir Kornilov

‘‘Biden must go!” – after the humiliating events for America at the Kabul airport, this demand is being heard more and more often. The hashtag #ImpeachBiden (“Impeach Biden”) has become one of the most popular on American Twitter in recent days. For the first time during the presidency of the 46th president , his overall popularity rating has dropped below 50 percent and, judging by the trends, tends to negative values when the number of those who disapprove of his policies exceeds the number of supporters.

Donald Trump’s call “Biden must leave in disgrace” immediately came true. A fierce supporter of the previous president, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, said she has begun practical work on preparing the impeachment procedure for Joe Biden in Congress. In a conversation with her, the strategist of the right wing of the Republicans and one of the main ideologues of “Trum-pism” Steve Bannon proposed a new tactic for the opponents of the current president: after the 2022 e-lections, the House of Re-presentatives elects Trump as its speaker instead of Nancy Pelosi for at least 100 days , he subjects Biden to impeachment proceedings thus startinghis presidential campaign. Moreover, Tru-mp does not even need to be elected to Congress for this: theoretically, the speaker of the House of Represent-atives may not be a congressman (which, however, never happened in practice).

Of course, the scenario of impeachment seems incredible to everyone. But, apparently, the Democrats are preparing for Operation Successor just in case. It is striking how in recent days they have carefully protected Vice President Kamala Harris from the negativity associated with Afghan issues. Suddenly, the term “Biden-Harris administration” has been forgotten for a while, it, unlike the old days, does not stand behind the president’s back with a meaningless smile, has never spoken out on the topic of the tragedy at the Kabul airport, flashed in public only on Wednesday, during a meeting Preside-ntial Security Council, and even then causing laughter on social media in connection with the attempt to appear invisible in the meeting. True, even the Demo-cratic press admits that H-arris cannot avoid criticism. for his role in the decision-making process on the exit strategy from Afghanistan.

The briefing that the president gave in connection with the victory of the Taliban, having urgently returned from vacation in this regard, did not add popularity to Biden and his team. After reading out a set of extremely contradictory phrases and blaming the defeat of America exclusively on the Afghans themselves, Biden showed good physical shape, quickly fleeing from the uncomfortable questions of journalists. But those had so-mething to ask their leader. In particular, recall his promises, made just over a month ago, that no one “under any circumstances” will see scenes in Kabul similar to the evacuation in Saigon (South Vietnam) in 1975, and the Taliban ” in its strength and not close to the army of North Vietnam and therefore cannottake control of Kabul and all of Afghanistan. Just think, this man just a couple of weeks earlier had boasted that the Russian president was jealous of him because of the high level of American intelligence. Judging by the nervous responses of Biden and his team to any questions about the parallels between Vietnam 1975 and Afghanistan 2021, these analogies are extremely offensive to the American president.

And after the appearance of helicopters over the roof of the US Embassy in Kabul (that is, the very scenes that Biden promised “under no circumstances” to prevent on July 8), only the lazy does not draw these analogies . The reason for the concern of the head of the White House is obvious: for him, this is a personal matter.

After all, Biden’s political career actually began with a Vietnamese theme. It was on it that he sensationally won his first election in 1972, becoming the young-est US senator . It was during the debate on the strategy of withdrawing from Vietnam in that very same 1975 that Biden forged his image as an expert on international issues and a principled defender of national interests. It is not surprising that after the appearance of the shameful shots from the Kabul airport, many American media decided to recall what position the young Senator Biden took during the publication of similar images from Saigon back in 1975.

Studying Biden’s views of those years, we can conclude that it was then that his current strategy of withdrawing from Afghanistan was born. But in 1975, he was in the position of a tough critic of Republican President Gerald Ford , which helped the young Democrat gain political points.

And now, when Biden makes his own decisions and must be responsible for them, the same strategy that he advocated half a century ago turns out to be a complete failure. What the current US president made his career on is now leading him to political collapse.

And his career in 1975 was built by him on the open betrayal of his yesterday’s allies – the authorities and the army of South Vietnam. There was no more fierce opponent of the Vietnamese evacuation program from Saigon than the young Joe Biden at that time in the Senate. He strongly opposed the allocation of funds for the evacuation, stating: “I do not believe that the United States has an obligation, moral or otherwise, to evacuate foreign citizens … The United States is not obliged to evacuate one or one thousand one South Vietnamese.” In a face-to-face debate with US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Senator Biden said he would not support the rescue of the US’s South Vietnamese allies. “I will vote for any amount to get the Americans out. I don’t want to mix that up with the Vietnamese.”

This is the explanation for the current strategy of the Americans’ hasty flight from Kabul. This is the explanation of the shooting of the American Marines at the desperate crowd of Afghans at the airport, and the Afghan youths reeled on the landing gear of the US Air Force aircraft , and the people falling from the sky. How not to draw a parallel between Biden’s 1975 position regarding his Vietnamese allies and the cynical words of US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield that “our friends and allies do not hang on airplanes.”

But that is precisely why all such parallels personally hurt Biden: the failure of the US exit strategy from the war in 2021 also reveals the failure of the policy on which the current president was betting in his youth. And remember how a year ago he built his campaign on criticism of Trump’s position of ignoring US allies, loudly announcing that at the beginning of his term:

“America is back.” Now the NATO allies are wondering what is the meaning of the alliance, with which Washington did not even agree on a decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, where, in theory, it was NATO, and not just the Pentagon’s operation, that took place . What can we say about Biden’s sharp oblivion of the status of “the main US ally outside NATO,” which Afghanistan seems to have (on a note to Ukraineeager to receive this title). Even if CNN, which hitherto loyally served Biden in all directions, writes that Washington’s current policy is more reminiscent of the US allies ‘US allies’ America first (as you understand, it is difficult to imagine a greater insult for the Democrats), then this really suggests that that Biden is having problems inside his own camp .

Now some American analysts are of the opinion that the shame of Kabul, slightly damaging Biden’s image, will largely not be reflected in the next elections. Once again drawing parallels with the disgrace of Saigon 1975, they prove that this topic did not particularly affect the presidential campaign in 1976, despite the fact that the United States was gripped by the “Vietnamization” of domestic politics much more than the wars in Afghanistan are now affecting it. or Iraq .

It seems that the head of the White House himself hopes for this (or at least until recently hoped). Judging by George Packer’s book Our Man, while still vice president, Biden insisted on withdrawing from Afghanistan , regardless of any humanitarian and im-age damage. He responded to these considerations: “I don’t give a damn about it (“f … k that”). We don’t ha-ve to worry about it. We did it in Vietnam . Nixon and Kissinger got away with it.”

Whether Biden can get away with it will show in the near future. The events in Afghanistan have clearly revealed the weakness of America and its current political leadership, which lacks a strategic vision of the situation even in the near future.

Biden’s opponents both inside and outside the United States can and will certainly try to take advantage of these weaknesses. Kabul 2021 could be the beginning of the end of his political career, which began so brilliantly with the events in Saigon in the distant 70s.