Imperative all parties act to defuse crisis

The Middle East stands at a critical juncture following Israel’s unprecedented strikes on Iran beginning Friday, which have ignited a perilous cycle of retaliation and heightened fears of a regional conflagration. China’s response to the crisis has been swift and unequivocal. Amid the tumultuous developments, the recent telephone calls between Foreign Minister Wang Yi and both the Iranian and Israeli foreign ministers have underscored China’s steadfast commitment to calming the situation and promoting peace and stability in the region.

China unequivocally condemns Israel’s unilateral military actions, which blatantly violate Iran’s sovereignty and international law. The strikes on nuclear facilities and military targets, timed to disrupt the US-Iran talks in Oman, undermine efforts to peacefully resolve the Iranian nuclear issue. Such acts set a dangerous precedent.

The escalation, rooted in decades-old hostilities and interlinked security dilemmas, risks spiraling into a broader regional war with catastrophic humanitarian and global economic repercussions. Israel’s pre-strike coordination with the US and the latter’s explicit threats against Iran have further inflamed tensions.

The situation demands urgent international restraint and a renewed commitment to diplomacy. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China supports all efforts aimed at immediate de-escalation of the crisis and a return to dialogue. Both Israel and Iran must heed the international community’s call to prioritize diplomacy over force. The use of military means only exacerbates tensions and ignores the region’s complex ethnic, sectarian and geopolitical dynamics. History shows that lasting peace can only emerge through inclusive political processes.

At an emergency UN Security Council session on Friday, representatives from China and other countries condemned Israel’s attacks on Iran, emphasizing that strikes on peaceful nuclear installations are unacceptable. The consensus is clear: Diplomacy, not force, is the only viable path to lasting security for any party. China has urged all parties to avoid provocative actions and reiterated its support for establishing a Middle East nuclear-weapons-free zone.

China calls for a comprehensive security approach to address the legitimate concerns of all parties. It has pledged to steadfastly uphold the nonproliferation regime and regional peace, providing support to ensure a diplomatic outcome. What is needed is dialogue and collective diplomacy to defuse the precipitous situation.

The international community must unite to safeguard stability in the Middle East lest it become a powder keg.

Whatever sympathy Israel received after Hamas’ attack on Oct 7, 2023, has evaporated after its military invaded the Gaza Strip, causing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster in the Palestinian enclave. Yet, rather than reining in its war machine, Israel is now seeking to start a war with Iran.

The US has so far seemingly distanced itself from Israel’s latest aggression, but it should do more to exert pressure on Tel Aviv so that the latter ceases its reckless acts immediately. Otherwise if the conflict continues, the US will sooner or later be sucked into a war against Iran, as this is widely perceived to be Israel’s intention.

Israel’s reckless actions seriously violate the principles of the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations; the US should not enable it any further. The crisis-ridden Middle East cannot be allowed to plunge any deeper into conflict because of Israel’s unbridled aggression. Countries with any influence over Israel, particularly the US, have the responsibility to act as a firewall to ensure Israel adheres to the UN Charter. The UN Security Council should utilize all means conferred upon it to censure Israel and put the brakes on its rogue behavior.

In his telephone conversation with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Saturday, Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized that the Middle East cannot remain forever under the shadow of conflict, and Israel should not continue living in anxiety.

Pointing out that the diplomatic efforts to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue have not been exhausted and there is still hope for a negotiated resolution, he urged Tel Aviv to uphold the vision of common security.

As the situation in the Middle East remains precarious, concerted diplomatic efforts such as China’s are imperative to defuse what is a highly combustible and deeply concerning crisis.