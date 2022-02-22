Imperious rule of the reformer

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has expressed serious concerns over the approval of the federal cabinet to make draconian amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA)- 2016, through an ordinance. According to details, President PFUJ, Shahzada Zulfiqar, and Secretary-General, Nasir Zaidi condemned the latest amendment by the government instead of reforming existing laws to enforce freedom of expression and the right to information guaranteed by the constitution and the universal human rights declaration of the United Nations. Similarly, the media Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising members of APNS, CPNE, and PBA outrightly rejected the draconian amendments to the PECA-2016. The opposition and civil society leaders also denounced the government’s action and vowed to oppose the law in and outside the parliament along with other segments of the society.

Pakistan has moved out from the era of dictatorship, authoritarianism, and persecution of the public by the government institutions mainly due to freedom of expression, unprecedented development of the media, and independence of the judiciary over the last one and a half-decade. However, the people sitting in the corridors of power do not see these liberties as a positive and constructive phenomenon and always remained in search of tools and techniques for putting curbs on people’s freedom of expression, speech, and sane voices of valued senior citizens as well as criticism of opposition regarding service delivery and performance of the government and its institutions. Although disgruntled individuals misuse liberties, hence there is no scarcity of laws that can be used against the person using social/ digital media to defame the nation and state institutions, yet the creation of such controversial law only serves further division and polarization in the society. Various sections of the society had been demanding the removal of controversial clauses from the PECA-2016 instead the government made it more repressive through the latest amendments while taking shelter of institutions. The government should work for the implementation of the existing laws, which will not only protect the sanctity of institutions but also strengthen the legacy of the ruling party.