Implementing labour laws

Speaking at a briefing of labour department, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for labour and culture Shaukat Yousafzai directed for the implantation of labour laws in letter spirit to ensure payment of minimum wage, eliminated the scourge of boded labour and availability of medicines for outdoor treatment of labors and their family members at Employees Social Security Dispensaries.



It is matter of common observation that industrial and business employers do not pay minimum wage to workers that government announce every year while presenting and approving annual budgets. Inspectors of labour department do not report the complaints of the employees against the employers about payment of low wages and compelling them work for longer hours. Payment of approved minimum wage can be ensured only when it is made through corporate accounts by crediting it to the accounts of workers in banks. Cash payment of wages on salary sheets is always manipulated by employers.