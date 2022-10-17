The Business leaders and Economists have expressed concerns that the cottage industry has gradually diminished in the country while leaving thousands self employed as jobless making them earning hands for others instead of running their own business.

As said, the small units meant for earning living by lower middle class in cities like Lahore, Karachi, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Multan, Peshawar and Quetta had to gradually shut down with the advent of big industries and multi-nationals corporations. According to the community leaders, the government must encourage sustainable models of cottage industry at grassroots with necessary paraphernalia and financial support to the masses.

The cottage Industry and handy work are considered as the back bone for economy of any country, which not only provide self employment to poor masses, house wives and young girls but also promote opportunities for circulation of wealth in lower and disadvantaged segments of the society. During early decades of Pakistan’s independence, cottage industry was an important aspect of the Country’s economy that was producing valuable items like carpets, leather goods, handicrafts, jewelry, surgical instruments, woodwork and daily use items like pottery, sports good, ceramics, cutlery and number of hosiery products through small handy machines, looms and other professional tools at homes in far flung towns and cities across the country. However, massive industrialization and modern machines gradually ate up the traditional small scale manufacturing of goods that were meeting the demand of poor segments of society.

In fact, the current sky rocketing inflation has hurt the masses severely while acute financial vulnerability further endorsed the importance of cottage industry and kitchen gardening which had been an important support for poor in satisfying their daily needs. Although, the government and Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs) have initiated several microeconomic Programs to promote cottage industry, self employment and cattle farming through disbursement of small amounts among the women and unemployed youths in recent years but most of the people did not spend money on stated purposes that led to the failure of the government policies. Hence, there is a dire need of public awareness regarding importance of cottage industry and kitchen gardening in reduction of poverty, so a healthy economic activity could be generated across the country.