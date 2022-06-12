Imported govt’ cuts tribal districts development budget: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf(PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said the ‘imported government’ has reduced the development budget by keeping only Rs110 billion for the tribal areas.

In his tweet, Imran Khan said in view of the special needs of the tribal districts his government had tripled funding to Rs131 billion while the in government has reduced their budget.

The former PM further said “The imported government did not allocate a penny for the homeless population which shows the incompetence and malice of the criminal government.”

Meanwhile, talking to a delegation of lawyers hailing from Bar Association Mian Channu Imran Khan said that his party wants immediate elections in the country. “I will not sit quietly until the announcement of the election date,” the former prime minister said.

PTI chairman Imran Khan said elections are the only way forward and the solution to political and economic problems being faced by the country lies in them. Lauding the participation of the lawyers from South Punjab in the Azadi

Long March, Imran Khan said he will soon announce the date for a ‘huge’ long march towards Islamabad against the ‘imported govt’.

Mudasir Raza, president of Mian Channu bar association said PTI chairman Imran Khan will soon announce the date for his address to the bar.

Yesterday, former prime minister Imran Khan had vowed to continue the struggle till the announcement of fresh election date.

Talking to media persons at Bani Gala, Imran Khan said that the only solution to the present political turmoil is the announcement of immediate elections in the country.

“Seems like ‘powerful circles are also worried due to ongoing political and economic turmoil in Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying. Imran Khan predicted that the government would be sent packing in 30 or 45 days.

