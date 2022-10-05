F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has welcomed the independently elected local body representatives from Peshawar and Malakand region to the fold of PTI and said that the political parties involved in the PDM have been wiped out at grassroot level.

He said that imported government has sunk the country into unprecedented inflation making the life of common citizens miserable adding that it is time for the nation to take to the streets against this coterie of incompetent rulers for the betterment of our coming generations.

Addressing a grand joining ceremony held here at the Chief Minister’s house on Wednesday, Mahmood Khan said that Imran Khan is the only leader who can steer the country out of the current crisis because he has no personal interests but is fighting only for true independence of the nation and rights of the people.

On the occasion, over 100 Village and Neighborhood Council’s chairmen from Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Shangla, Dir, Swat, Chitral, Bajour, Charsadda and Mardan announced joining PTI in addition to expressing their firm conviction to support the upcoming true Independence March to be led by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The Chief Minister extended his heart felt felicitation to the new comers and said over 200 Village and Neighborhood Council’s chairmen from Southern and Hazara region have also joined the PTI which is undoubtedly an expression of their firm confidence in the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

Mahmood Khan said that imported government has nothing for the betterment of common citizens; they have been involved in loot and plunder for the last three decades and this time, these goons came into government through conspiracy with the only aim to save their looted money and legalize their corrupt practices by making amendments in the relevant laws.

He said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan will soon call the masses for real independence march to rid the country from these imported goons adding that each and every person would have to play proactive role in order to make the proposed march a turning point in the history of Pakistani nation.

Touching upon the local bodies system, the Chief Minister said that PTI believes in the devolution of powers to grass root representatives. Holding of free and fair local bodies elections in the province is evidence enough to this effect. “Issues being faced by the local bodies representatives are being resolved on priority basis”, he said and added that the ultimate goal is to ensure services delivery at the door steps of people for which all the stake holders including local bodies representatives and other relevant entities would have to play their respective role in an efficient manner.

The Chief Minister said that incumbent provincial government has taken multiple steps to provide maximum relief to its citizens in addition to providing monthly honorarium to Aima Masajid and religious leaders of minorities which is undoubtedly a landmark initiative of the provincial government for the protection and promotion of our religion, culture and values.