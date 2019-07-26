Impossible to withdraw no-confidence motion against Chairman Senate: Hasil Bizenjo

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A four-member government delegation led by Senate Leader Shibli Faraz on Friday met with Senator Hasil Bizenjo at his residence where Hasil Bizenjo said that he is nominee of the joint opposition for Chairman Senate and it is not possible now to withdraw no-confidence motion.

The decisive round of no-confidence motion against the Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has begun while National Party head Bizenjo made it clear to the government delegation that he cannot help them.

Shibli Faraz called on Bizenjo where he refused to give any sort of assurance to them whereas, Bizenjo suggested Faraz to urge the Federal government for taking back the motion against Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.

Earlier today, Leader of the House in Senate Shibli Faraz said that the opposition was using delaying tactics for session of the Upper House of the Parliament.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Friday, he said that they wouldn’t let the opposition succeed as they were using delaying tactics for Senate session.

Regarding his meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief, he said that they [government senators] didn’t meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman for votes and also claimed to have majority.

To a question, Shibli Faraz regretted the JUI-F chief’s statement regarding National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO). The leader of the house said that the PTI believes in democratic values.