Improving utility services

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired a high level meeting, which decided regularization of illegal gas connections in Karak district and resolving the issue of chronic power outages in the provincial capital Peshawar and areas in the outskirts. The district administration and elected representatives of people will evolve an appropriate line of action for regularizing the gas connections and security of gas installation shall be increased.

The conservative estimates reveal that losses of billions of rupees are caused to SNGPL due to illegal gas connections in the gas producing districts of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. The burden of these losses is shifted to consumers who honestly pay their monthly bills. In addition to losses on account of pilferage, technical losses are also accrued in the distribution system. This issue also needs to be addressed.

The recurring tripping in the electricity transmission system and load shedding of .loner duration are now fiat accompli of consumers of electricity across the province. The issue has been agitated again and again in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Assembly. Responding to the questions of opposition lawmakers, provincial minister Shaukat Yousafzai has to tell the bare fact that ragtag transmission and distribution system cannot pick the load of 1900 megawatt. System upgradation will involve an expenditure of Rs.40 billion. It is the prerogative and responsibility of federal government to provide the required resources and not of the provincial government, which is often grilled by the opposition.