Imran, 10 others booked in foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD (INP): The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case has been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including former premier Imran Khan violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account. The nominated persons also included Sardar Azhar Tariq, Saifullah Niazi, Syed Younus, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Tariq Shaikh and Tariq Shafi, whereas, the manager of the private bank was nominated.

According to the FIA, PTI had a private bank account titled Naya Pakistan, whereas, the bank manager illegally permitted to operate the account. It read that $2.1 million had been deposited by Abraaj Group, whereas, PTI had submitted Arif Naqvi’s affidavit to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) that the company deposited the huge sum of money to the political party’s bank account.

The FIA stated in the FIR that the affidavit was false and counterfeit. The political party had also received funds from Wootton Cricket and the head of the private bank facilitated the accused by providing suspicious records.

