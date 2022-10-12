Imran admits he didn’t enjoy absolute power as PM

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Wednesday admitted that he did not enjoy absolute power as PM because the actual centre of power in the country lay elsewhere.

Talking to journalists, the former PM said that in the 60s, the world used to give the example of Pakistan because our country was competing with Singapore. He added that the rule of law makes a difference. The size of the country’s Northern Areas in the Rule of Law Index is double that of Switzerland, adding that the most prosperous country in the world as it ranks ninety-nine in the Rule of Law Index, Imran said. “When I was the prime minister, I did not enjoy absolute power because the actual centre of power in the country lay elsewhere, and everyone knows where that is,” Imran added.

Related