Imran Ahad joins HBFC as MD & CEO

F.P. Report

KARACHI: House Building Finance Company Limited (HBFC) today confirmed that Imran Ahad has joined the DFI as the new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. Imran is a seasoned banker with vast experience of working in senior leadership roles in many countries across the Middle East as well as in Pakistan.

He has been associated with some of the leading international banks throughout the span of his career, including BCCI, Standard Chartered Bank and NIB Bank where he held various senior level positions. He has recently moved back to Pakistan from the UAE to take up this assignment.

Imran Ahad has a track record of successfully building businesses, leading multifunctional teams and transforming cultures during periods of organizational change. His addition is a huge win for House Building Finance Company Limited as the institution continues to strengthen its leadership position in the housing finance market.

Imran joins the DFI at an exciting time to drive the expansion of HBFC’s footprint across Pakistan. His leadership will help the institution improve its value proposition, customer experience and drive growth.

Commenting on his new role, Imran Ahad, Managing Director, House Building Finance Company Limited said: “With a strong commitment to the country; HBFC’s deep knowledge of the housing sector uniquely positions us to take advantage of the opportunities that exist in the market.”

“I am excited about joining HBFC and being part of this great team. The institution has a unique distinction of being the first and the only housing finance institution in Pakistan that has combined the best of financing expertise, public welfare and commitment to excellence & innovation. For me, this is an exciting opportunity to come back to the country and work with the team to build a prosperous future for Pakistan.”

“We are committed to turn HBFC into an externally focused, sales-oriented organization”, he added.