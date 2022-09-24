Imran announces conditional return to NA

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan on Saturday announced a conditional return to the National Assembly, saying that if the US cipher is investigated, he can return to the assembly.

Speaking to the “Economic Beat” reporter, the former prime minister said that PTI had good relations with the establishment, adding that the establishment is a reality in Pakistan and has all the powers. “If the US cipher is investigated, he can return to the assembly,” Imran Said.

The PTI chief further said that he wants relations with everyone in the region in the national interest, but there can be no foreign policy of New Delhi’s superiority and recognition of Israel, adding that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi intends to break Pakistan. “I want relations with the US under national interests,” he added.

Regarding Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s address at the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Imran said Shehbaz’s was an announcement of the country’s bankruptcy, adding that he and Miftah Ismail had sunk the country’s ship. “The current government has closed the cases of NAB amounting to 1100 billion rupees and now Nawaz Sharif is returning to Pakistan. PTI is preparing a plan to revive the country’s economy,” Imran added. (INP)