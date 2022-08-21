Imran announces countrywide ‘Haqiqi Azadi Tehreek’

RAWALPINDI (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addressed his party’s public meeting in Rawalpindi and announced starting countrywide “Haqiqi Azadi Tehreek” (Movement for Real Independence of the country) from today.

He said he was worried about the nation as they were facing inflation and other oppressions from the sitting imported government of national exchequer looters. He promised the nation that he will not sit in his house now and will move on roads to awaken the people against the ruling thieves.

During his speech, Imran expressed five major reasons for the foreign conspiracy of regime change against him. He said Nawaz Sharif was ousted for his corruption but he was ousted for not obeying America like other leaders including Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

Imran said his regime was changed because he did not want to go against Afghanistan or agree to give permission of using Pakistani territory against a neighbour country.

PTI Chairman Imran said his regime was changed because he wants to give petrol and diesel to the nation at a low price after buying from Russia.

The PTI leader said it was not acceptable for the USA and others about his narrative that there was no military solution but only a way of dialogue to resolve the issue of Afghanistan. He said the west was annoyed with him for his speech against western Islamophobia in the United Nation. In his speech to the masses in the Liaquat Bagh, Rawalpindi, Imran Khan also presented some comparisons of inflation and prices of kitchen items between his last regime and the current government and said around the prices have doubled in this regime.

Imran said the sitting Chief Election Commissioner fully tried to rig the last by-elections on 20 seats in Punjab under the directions of Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif but failed so now they have planned to crush the party by registering cases against us.

He said Mr X and Mr Y have been appointed in Islamabad and Lahore just to teach him and his party a lesson. Imran warned the people who are involved in the torturing and making videos of Shehbaz Gill that when they would face the same situation, what their families will feel on this so they must think about their actions. He called Judge Zeba why not she took action against torture on Shehbaz Gill when he appeared before her court and why his physical remand was given to the police. Imran said Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Ayaz Sadiq, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Khawaja Asif have used to say threatening allegations against the army but they are not punished because they are more powerful than Shehbaz Gill. He said PEMRA has imposed a ban on his live speech because he will not compromise with the thieves.

At the end of the speech, Imran addressed the Neutrals and said he was informed by police that they have pressure from the ‘Neutrals’ on May 25 and now the police once again confirmed that it did not torture Shehbaz Gill so the Neutrals should clear their position. He said he knows Mr Y’s plan to jail him but he has no fear of detention. He warned that if his party would be crushed then Pakistan will face a situation like Sri Lanka.

He prayed for the flood-hit areas of Balochistan and other parts of the country and directed his governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to support affectees.

At the end of his speech, Imran congratulated his workers that they have won the by-elections in NA-245 Karachi. Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad and other leaders also addressed the PTI rally.

