Imran announces long march on May 25, calls for NA dissolution, fresh polls

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sunday announced a long march towards Islamabad on May 25 to press on its demands of the dissolution of National Assembly and a fresh general election.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan made the announcement after chairing a meeting of the party’s Core Committee.

He told a news conference that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Core Committee had decided the date of long march.

He said he would meet the workers at Srinagar Highway, Islamabad at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, and invited people from all walks of life to join his long march.

Imran said it was not politics, but a ‘Jehad’ to protect Pakistan.

He and his party leadership were ready to even sacrifice their lives for protecting the independence and sovereignty of Pakistan.

He asked the bureaucracy and police not take any unlawful action against the PTI’s long march as it would be peaceful and the sit-in would continue till acceptance of the demands.

Imran Khan demanded that the next general election should be free, fair and transparent and he would accept the results.

