Imran announces stern action against disloyal lawmakers

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday informed that his party has formed inquiry committee to probe the sale of vote by his party’s lawmakers and will take stern action against those found guilty of having sold their conscience.

“This is highly regrettable that some of our lawmakers from Khyber Pakhunkhwa also sold out their conscience for the sake of money. We have setup inquiry committee and will take stern actions against who are found guilty,” Khan told reporters here in Karachi.

Addressing news conference, Imran Khan said that “Poor lawmakers of our party were offered up to Rs40million but they refused to sell themselves. I salute them but some of the PTI lawmakers sold out and they will face the music.”

“The entire Pakistan knows that money has been used. But ironically, no institution is probing it. The election commission should immediately take notice ,” Imran Khan urged.

The PTI chairman maintained that he had demanded reforms. “The voting process for senate elections should be changed. In secret balloting no one knows that who has voted for whom. Those who sell vote remain unknown,” Khan opined.

He said that the “godfather” who brought ruin to Karachi had escaped to London. He said the provincial government was equally responsible for handing over the city to the mafia. Karachi has been subjected to terrorism since 35 years. The chaos has barred educated middle-class from entering politics but now the situation is different and people like Imran Shan will definitely instill fresh air into city’s politics.

“I will personally content elections from Karachi. PTI leaders will choose the constituency from which I stand,” Khan confirmed earlier reports regarding his contest from Karachi.

Khan claimed that mayor of Karachi wants a local bodies system similar to that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Imran Khan said that Karachi mayor should be elected directly. He said that educated people did not enter politics out of fear. “The educated class in Karachi was afraid of terrorists,” he said.

“Those who wanted to join politics before are entering the field now,” Khan said. He said that Karachi could not develop and progress due to the “politics of fear”. Khan said that there is no one left to look after Karachi.

