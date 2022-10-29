Imran appeals CJP to take notice of Swati’s ‘torture’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial take notice against the alleged custodial torture of PTI leaders, particularly Senator Azam Swati as this is the pure case of people’s fundamental rights.

PTI chairman Imran Khan on Saturday delivered another hard-hitting speech aimed at the establishment and said that “we are people and not sheep” as he kicked off Day 2 of the long march from Lahore’s Shahdara area. Addressing PTI supporters soon after reaching the container to lead the march, the former premier claimed that “incidents of torturing people and threats have increased ever since officials, named by Azam Swati, have come into power in Islamabad”.

He highlighted that first they “tortured” PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, then journalist Jameel Farooqi and then “75-year-old Senator Azam Swati”. “Do not treat us like animals. “First you believed Nawaz Sharif was a thief, now he is pure,” he added. He also questioned if they could not see the “thieves” who were pardoning the stolen of Rs 11,000 billion. “Do you not see the oppression, the violation of fundamental rights?” he asked.

Earlier in a video message, Imran “especially appealed” to his supporters in Kurram to vote for the party in the upcoming local government elections on Sunday. “You must vote for justice, for change”, he said. He urged that they refrain from voting for the “band of thieves, the PDM”, adding that 60% of the coalition members in the cabinet were out on bail. Imran said that he could not hold a rally in Kurram and talk to the people there because the march for Haqeeqi Azadi had begun.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the incumbent government, despite their call for talks with the PTI, was not ready to talk. He said that the coalition was a party of “non-serious” people who were oblivious to the inqilab (revolution) that had arrived and compared them to Marie Antoinette telling her people to eat cake if they did not have bread. “They are blind to the tabdeeli (change) that has already arrived in Pakistan and will unfortunately not be met with a good end”. The former minister added that the PTI was leading Pakistan towards “peaceful change”. “It is only because of Imran Khan that Pakistan has not become like Sri Lanka,” he said, alluding to Colombo defaulting earlier this year. He added that it was only because of the PTI that the people were able to protest peacefully.

Meanwhile, to a private news channel, PTI chief and former prime minister Imran Khan announced that he would file a defamation case against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja..

“I will file a defamation lawsuit against CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja in Toshakhana reference and foreign funding case,” Imran Khan said in an interview and reiterated his demand for free and fair elections in the country under the new ECP chief. The PTI chairman regretted that the law was different for the powerful and helpless in the country. He underscored the need for the supremacy of law in the country.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved a reference before the Supreme Judicial Council against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. Moved through Babar Awan, the reference pleaded with the SJC to order removal of the CEC on account of the “commission of continuous and deliberate misconduct”.

In a 10-page reference, PTI claimed that Sikandar Raja Sultan had violated the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct and failed to fulfill his constitutional obligations. It contended that 123 PTI lawmakers had resigned from National Assembly which was also accepted by then deputy speaker Qasim Suri. PTI said that the incumbent NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz started the process again and approved 11 resignations and ECP also issued notification regarding the resignation of lawmakers.

Police warn guesthouses against accommodating PTI marchers: Islamabad police said Saturday that it have issued instructions to the owners of hotels and guesthouses in the federal capital not to rent a room to any of the PTI long marchers, or otherwise get ready to face the consequences.

The police have conveyed to them that all hotels and guesthouses will be searched on a daily basis, and that strict action will be taken if any PTI worker or supporter is found staying there. Thousands of people joined the PTI’s long march which began from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk yesterday (Friday, October 28, 2022) under the leadership of former prime minister and party Chairman Imran Khan to press the government to call early elections.

People could be seen walking on foot along with the container, carrying Imran and the party’s top leadership, as well as travelling in cars and on motorcycles as the march made its way through different areas of the Punjab capital at snail’s pace. The federal government on Saturday extended the federal capital’s Red Zone to the Zero Point to counter PTI’s long march.

Under the new arrangement, Faisal Avenue, Margallah Road, Barri Imam and Fifth Avenue were all made part of the Red Zone. Since Section 144 will remain in force in the areas declared parts of the Zone, while no rally or a public gathering will be allowed there. PTI’s long march, which had started from Lahore’s Liberty Chowk yesterday (Friday, October 28, 2022) to press the government for early elections, could not cover much distance on the first day as thousands of party workers and supporters joined it, retarding its speed considerably.

