Imran appreciates apex court probe into government advertisements

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan appreciated the Supreme Court’s probe to using public money in government advertisements for the personal glorification of political leaders.

This he said while sharing his views on twitter on Tuesday. He wrote that PTI welcomed the apex court decision of probing into government advertisements in which CM Punjab was directed to return the money which he spent on the personal glorification.

He added that only in Pakistan the political leader using the taxpayer money shamelessly on their personal glorification and adding that it is not happening in the world. He added np wonder people are not paying their taxes.

Earlier on Feb 28, the chief justice had taken suo motu notice of the ongoing publicity campaigns by the provinces of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Hearing the case on Monday (yesterday), the chief justice inquired how many advertisements did the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government print and broadcast with pictures of the KP chief minister and party chief Imran Khan.

The court also summoned the provincial government’s one year record of advertisements to ascertain if pictures of political leaders were published on government ads.

