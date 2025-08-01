Imran Ashraf set for Indian Punjabi film debut

(Web Desk) : Pakistan’s beloved actor and host Imran Ashraf, known for his exceptional acting prowess and down-to-earth charm, is poised to take his career to new heights.

Adored by fans for his approachable nature, Imran is now venturing into Indian Punjabi cinema with the upcoming film Enna Nu Rehna Sehna Ni Aaunda.

In this exciting project, he will portray an illegal immigrant to Canada, delivering a performance that promises a vibrant mix of comedy, action, and heartfelt emotions.

The film features Indian Punjabi singer Jessie Gill as the parallel lead, marking another significant India-Pakistan Punjabi collaboration following the blockbuster success of Sardaar Ji 3, starring Hania Aamir and Diljit Dosanjh.

Imran’s role is set to showcase his versatility, tackling the real-world issue of immigration with his signature emotional depth and comedic flair.

The recently released trailer for Enna Nu Rehna Sehna Ni Aaunda has sparked a wave of excitement among fans.

Social media is abuzz with praise, with one fan commenting, “Imran Ashraf rocked the scenes!” Another wrote, “Best wishes to Imran Ashraf and Jessie Gill for this amazing collaboration.”

The anticipation is palpable as audiences eagerly await Imran’s silver-screen magic in this cross-border cinematic venture. With his talent and charm, Imran is ready to win hearts across borders. The film’s release is highly anticipated, promising a captivating blend of laughter and poignant moments.