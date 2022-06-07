Imran asks Sharifs to sever ties with India

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday while condemning Indian ruling party BJP’s leaders derogatory remarks about Holy Prophet (PBUH) said that the Arab countries have taken strict action against Indian government and ‘Sharif family’ should also severe their ties with India and take harsh actions against the Narendra Modi

government .

Addressing the lawyers’ convention in Islamabad, the former prime minister said, he needs lawyers’ support the most in the anti-government movement and the protest is the right of every citizen in a democracy, adding that the government of thieves was imposed under the

conspiracy.

Taking a dig at the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP), Imran Khan said that the Election Commission is trying to keep Hamza as Chief Minister.

Now Punjab government want to do rigging together with the ECP in by-polls but they will face the defeat by the PTI, he added.

