Imran assassination attempt: PTI announces to move SC

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday has decided to move Supreme Court (SC) on Imran Khan’s assassination attempt. Addressing a press conference the PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the party will file a petition in the Supreme Court to investigate the murder of Arshad Sharif, the Cypher case, Senator Azam Swati’s video leak and assassination attempt of Imran Khan.

The PTI stalwart also thanked the people of Gujarat for the warm welcome of the “Haqeeqi Azadi march” and the way people came out in numbers. The former foreign minister maintained that despite Imran Khan’s physical absence in the long march our narrative is getting more popular day by day. Addressing the press conference the PTI vice chairman said that Pakistan is going in the wrong direction general elections are the only solution to the country’s worst economic situation. (INP)