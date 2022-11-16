Imran, Babar submit replies to SC in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and senior advocate Babar Awan on Wednesday submitted separate detailed replies before the Supreme Court in contempt of court case.

Imran Khan, in his reply, also stressed that he remained committed to the rule of law and respect for the judiciary. He said that he was not made aware of the apex court’s order of May 25 that defined the limits for his party’s long march. He said that he had not knowingly violated any Supreme Court orders. The PTI chief maintained he was not made aware of the detailed contents of the verbal order made by Supreme Court at about 6:05pm on May 25.

He said that it was clear that the court had directed the Secretary Interior Ministry, Islamabad and Punjab Inspector General of Police and the Deputy Commissioner Attock to facilitate a meeting between the designated PTI leadership in Islamabad. He claimed that no such meeting was facilitated. He stated that his statements on May 25 while addressing his supporters at 6:45pm and in the following two hours, reflected the communication of the verbal order received by him from political workers.

He said that the jammers were installed in his container and it was not possible to make direct communication through cellular phones. “Any inadvertent overstepping his sincerely regretted,” he stated. The reply stated that an incomplete recording of Imran Khan’s statements made at Chach Interchange in Attock in May 25 was played in the court and an incomplete transcript of the same was submitted.

He said that he had relayed to the people the good news that Supreme Court had directed removal of obstructions to the exercise of the constitutional rights of the people as regards to movement and assembly. Any misconception on the part of the answering respondent was entirely inadvertent and caused by the circumstances in which the verbal order passed by the court was understood by various news channels and then communicated by political workers to the answering respondent, he added.

The former prime minister stated at that time he was also under extreme stress because of teargas shelling and violence perpetrated by the Punjab and federal authorities. He said that the individuals who reacted to the violence did so in their own self-defence. He said that he had later called off the protest at D-Chowk for this reason alone.

“It is respectfully submitted that the respondent remains committed to ensuring balance envisaged by the law and Constitution. There was no preplanned or organized resistance or reaction on the part of the respondent or the PTI to disproportionate violence and aggression that was deployed by the state.” He prayed that the case should be closed with the indulgence of the court.

PTI leader Babar Awan in his reply, sought the exclusion of his name from the contempt proceedings. He submitted that he was assisting the courts for the last 40 years. Babar Awan said on the verbal directions from the PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, he assured the court about sticking to the directions of the court on the May 25 protest. He said “I have not deceived the SC intentionally or unintentionally.” He said that he assisted the court with good intention.

