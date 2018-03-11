Imran-Bizenjo meeting: PTI to support Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairman

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will support Sadiq Sanjrani, an independent candidate from Balochistan for the Senate chairmanship after the meeting of Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudus Bizenjo and Imran at Islamabad.

After the meeting between the PTI Chairman and CM Balochistan Bizenjo, the PTI announced it support for the Sadiq Sanjrani.

The party sources told that the PTI chief reiterated in the meeting that the Senate chairman should be from Balochistan and the deputy chairman from the tribal areas as it will bring positive message to these isolated regions.

The Balochistan chief minister also thanked Imran for his support to candidates from neglected provinces.

Moreover, sources said Bizenjo has assured the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of support for the party’s candidate for deputy chairman of the Senate from any region in return for their support for Sanjrani.

Earlier, the PTI and PPP had given the authority to Bizenjo to bring forth a joint candidate for the slots with help of the newly-elected independent senators from Balochistan.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will hold a final meeting today, under the chair of party supremo Nawaz Sharif, to finalize their candidates for the slot of Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate.

Earlier, Nawaz had proposed that the party would support Rabbani’s re-election as Senate chairman but the PPP dismissed the move.

On Saturday after a meeting of the PML-N and its allies on Saturday, National Party (NP) leader Hasil Bizenjo had said that apart from his party, the PML-N had the support of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP).

Moreover, the PPP will also hold consultations today to finalize their nominees for the Senate slots PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will consul party leaders to finalize their candidates.

President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned a session of the Senate on March 12, in which newly-elected senators will be sworn in at 10am.

