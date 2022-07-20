Imran blames Zardari for ‘horse trading’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has blamed PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari for ‘horse trading’ ahead of the election of Punjab chief minister.

Taking to Twitter, the former premier wrote: “Today Lahore is seeing a repeat of the Sindh House horse trading that happened in Islamabad with up to Rs50 crores being offered to buy MPAs [Members of Provincial Assembly].” Imran Khan said that the ‘main architect’ behind the horse trading is the PPP co-Chairman, “who gets NRO for his corruption and purchases people with looted wealth”. He demanded that Asif Ali Zardari should be jailed.

In another tweet, the PTI Chairman termed horse trading an ‘attack’ on democracy and moral fabric of society’. “Had Supreme Court taken action and debarred these turncoats for life it would have acted as deterrent. Don’t Handlers of US regime change conspiracy’s Imported government realise severe damage being done to nation?” he asked.

Fawad demands arrest of Zardari, Sanaullah and Tarar: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said Wednesday that Asif Ali Zardari, Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar should be arrested besides carrying out legal actions for the illegal use of money in the elections.

Fawad Chaudhry horse trading has been started ahead of Punjab Chief Minister (CM) elections on July 22. Fawad Chaudhry conducted a press conference in Islamabad today in which he alleged that the evil play started in Punjab and the loyalty of the Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) was being bought for Rs400 million each.

He said that the Punjab people showed their confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to rule them and the political party has 188 votes in the Punjab Assembly. Fawad alleged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari transported an MPA Masood Majeed to Turkey after paying Rs400 million. He further alleged that Zardari was using the Sindh government’s resources for horse trading.

“PML-N [Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz] Home Minister Attaullah Tarar is also trying to buy the loyalty of our MPAs and offered them Rs250 to Rs300 million.” He said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had also hinted at creating hurdles for PTI to form its government in Punjab after having the majority of PA seats, followed by other PML-N leaders including the information minister.

“The political rivals asked our MPAs to go abroad and they also booked hotels for them. Democracy cannot be strengthened in this way. We are moving to the Supreme Court (SC) which is the only institution to ensure transparency.” He demanded the immediate arrest of Asif Ali Zardari, Rana Sanaullah and Attaullah Tarar besides carrying out legal actions for the illegal use of money in the elections. Fawad expressed hopes that the PTI’s PA seats will be increased from 15 to 17 as the court ordered the recounting of votes in Rawalpindi and Muzaffargarh constituencies. He reiterated that PTI has completed its number game to elect Pervaiz Elahi as the Punjab CM.

Meanwhile, with the clock ticking on the decision of who will be the next chief minister of Punjab, the triumphant PTI leadership has decided to stay in Lahore till the election of the chief executive. PTI’s chances have grown to get its candidate elected as the Punjab chief minister after the the landslide victory in the July 17 by-polls.

Sources privy to the matter said that PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi will arrive in Lahore from Multan as per Imran Khan’s directives, while Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar will also come to the provincial capital and hold consultative meetings. Meanwhile, Imran Khan himself will reach Lahore on Thursday (today), and stick around till the election. The party’s senior leadership will also meet PTI members and their candidate for Punjab CM – Pervez Elahi of PML-Q. Moreover, former interior minister and Imran Khan’s aide Sheikh Rasheed will also reach Lahore today.

