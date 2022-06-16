Imran calls for fresh round of protests on Sunday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday urged the public to take to the streets on Sunday (June 19) at 9pm to stage a “peaceful demonstration” against rising inflation, which he said has been the doing of a government “incapable of handling the economy”.

In a recorded video message, Imran warned that inflation would soar even higher in days to come if the nation “kept sitting idly”. “I am inviting the entire nation for a peaceful protest against inflation. I invite trade unions, professionals, doctors, engineers, clerks, and government workers to take to the streets,” appealed the ex-PM.

He said he wanted to ask the incumbent rulers why they “indulged in a conspiracy” when they were not capable of handling the economy and the country. Imran said the nation remembers the narrative of the incumbent government leaders when they were in the opposition and used to critique inflation. “Now the reality is before everyone.” “When we left the government, petrol was priced at Rs150 per litre and it was raised by Rs50 in our three-and-a-half-year tenure,” the ex-PM recalled.

Imran said that the International Monetary Fund was also pressing the PTI government to raise fuel prices, because of which “we had reserved Rs200 billion in subsidies realising the impending impact of fuel price hike on the public.” He noted the government had raised the price of petrol by Rs85 in mere 20 days — contrary to Rs50 hike made by the PTI in its nearly four-year rule — and expressed apprehension that the prices would go even further up.

The former premier warned that a further hike in diesel prices would wreak an “economic havoc” in the country. He said his government had left the electricity tariff at Rs16 per unit, lamenting that the new government had since taken it to Rs30 per unit. “A 20kg sack of wheat was available for Rs1,100 and it has now surged to Rs1,500. Similarly, ghee price has been hiked to Rs650 per kg from Rs400.”

Earlier, addressing a lawyer’s convention in Islamabad High Court (IHC) the PTI chief said that India is providing its citizens with 40% cheaper Russian imported oil while our government has increased the prices by Rs84. He said that if the Indian government can buy 40% cheaper oil from Russia then why can’t we do the same? Lawyers have a crucial role to play in the independence of Pakistan, in fact, the father of the nation was a lawyer, he added.

The former Premier said that they were planning to purchase cheaper oil and wheat from Russia but they were ousted by an American conspiracy. It would have been easier for me to not go to Russia, but I went there in the interest of my people, he added. The PTI chief pointed out that this is not the first time America has done a regime change, in the 1950’s they toppled Mosaddeq’s government in Iran.

He added that American ambassadors met without disgruntled lawmakers just after the filing of the no-confidence motion against me. MNAs were sold and bought for 20 crores each in Sindh House Islamabad, he added. He predicted that the inflation rate would cross 30% causing intense trouble to the salaried and middle-class people. The incumbent government is focused on ending the cases against them rather than providing relief to the people, he added.

The PTI chief added that he had warned the establishment that this removal would cause grave impacts on the economy. He asked finance minister Tarin to brief about the financial situation and to stop the American conspiracy, he added.

He added that they were told that Shehbaz Sharif reaches the office at 7 am, but it turned out that all his efforts were for advertisements. Imran Khan said that the only solution to the current crisis is a fair and free election.

