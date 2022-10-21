Imran caught red handed: Bilawal

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while reacting on the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, said that Imran Khan has been caught red handed.

Taking to Twitter, Foreign Minister Bilawal said, “Election commission of Pakistan has found Imran Khan guilty of corrupt practices. He now stands disqualified.” While calling out the PTI Chairman, he added, “He who would spread lies about alleged corruption of his political opponents has been caught red handed.”

