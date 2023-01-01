Imran caught ‘red handed’: Maryam Nawaz

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the first ever prime minister who was caught red-handed stealing over Rs 58 billion as his “chor Dako ”narrative has fallen flat.

In a series of tweets, she alleged that former first lady Bushra Bibi used to demand bribe up to five-carat diamond and jewellery for signing a file. Imran had proved himself guilty of all forms of corruption, she said. “Oh, how the mighty have fallen! Your squeals are not amiss as you have been the king of conspiracies, thriving [and] surviving on them with the help of your Godfather Faiz and his vestiges,” she wrote on Twitter.

Maryam challenged Khan to “watch the spoilt brat checkmate you so Godsons [and] pawns like you are relegated to irrelevance”. Accusing Khan of avoiding courts and “begging for adjournments”, she said that this was a “glaring admission of you being guilty”.

“Plastered leg will no more save you. Man up [and] face the law,” she said challenging the former prime minister to face the judiciary. She said her tweets had made them (PTI) speechless but their own deeds that defied their rhetoric. “First ever time they are on their own & unable to grapple with the changed realities. They & their masters are done & dusted Insha’Allah,” Maryam Nawaz said.