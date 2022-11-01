Imran challenges Nawaz to run election against him

GUJRANWALA (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday challenged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to contest the election against him by returning home.

During his address to the participants of the long march, the PTI chief berated Nawaz, stating that he is there to serve the country, unlike him [Nawaz], who fled the country. Nawaz is waiting to get the NRO from a powerful segment, so that he could return to the country.

Continuing to take a dig at Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan said, “all of us would welcome Nawaz, when he will return home by taking him to Adiala jail, directly from the airport. Even Nawaz had rigged his medical reports. Together with Asif Ali Zardari, the largest sickness of the country, he [Nawaz] is actively engaged in a conspiracy.”

“Listen Nawaz… when you come back, I will defeat you in your constituency!” he said while challenging PML-N supremo. While attacking PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Khan said that he will now go after former president. “Asif Zardari get ready for my arrival in Sindh,” he said. Imran Khan has once again turned his guns towards Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, saying that the latter was ‘hurling threats’ at the party leadership. He said that Rana Sanaullah was hurling threats while sitting in Islamabad, maintaining that he would not bow down to anyone except Allah Almighty.

Criticising the interior minister’s move to deploy Sindh police personnel, Imran Khan claimed that Rana Sanaullah has gathered over 30,000 personnel and had spent almost Rs410 million of people’s money on security.

Imran Khan said that the capital police will join his Haqeeqi Azadi movement once PTI’s long march reaches Islamabad.

“Rana Sanaullah, the police you have deployed will also join the Haqeeqi Azadi March”, he said, adding that the security personnel will also join the movement because they were too against thieves. He added that the PML-N leader’s time has come now. Without naming anyone, he said they decided to take action against corrupt people in ‘closed rooms’ and later they give NRO to the thieves.

“Listen to me, we are not sheep and we will not bow down to anyone,” he added.

“If we accept the thieves imposed on us through a foreign conspiracy, then the nation will be destroyed,” the former premier said, urging the people of Pakistan to join PTI long march against the incumbent government.

The PTI chairman hailed the party’s supporters in Gujranwala, saying that the city had broken “Lahore’s record today”. “I want all of you to participate in this revolution. When I reach Islamabad, I will give a call to the entire country to reach the capital,” he added.

Imran Khan also said that his nation won’t bow down in front of anyone, nor would be scared of anyone. “We will first bring the real freedom and then build a great nation,” he told the charged supporters.

Speaking of the need for true freedom, the former premier [Imran] asserted that unless a country achieves true independence, it has no standing in the world. The PTI chairman continued by stating that although the people of the independent nation have rights, those who are slaves do not rise.

Recalling his thoughts on the assassination of prominent journalist Arshad Sharif, Imran stated that he [Arshad Sharif] was forced to leave the country and was slain because he stood by the side of truth.

Appealing the Chief Justice of Pakistan to deliver justice to the PTI leaders – Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill –, Imran also lashed out at the Chief Election Commissioner again, alleging that he [CEC] is a slave of the Sharif family.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) resumed its long march journey towards Islamabad from Gujranwala as the party’s protest march entered the fifth day. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf halted the fourth day’s activities in Chand Da Qila, Gujranwala on Monday.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday changed schedule of its long march.

According to details, the march led by PTI Chairman Imran Khan will reach Gondlanwala Bagh by tonight and tomorrow (Wednesday), the march will head towards Ghakhar Mandi. The caravan will reach Gujrat via Wazirabad by Thursday night.

By Friday night, the march will reach Lala Musa while PTI plans to reach Jhelum by Sunday.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has repeatedly warned PTI leadership that they will not be allowed to enter Islamabad’s red zone.

Federal government has also rejected demands of PTI regarding snap polls and said that government will complete its constitutional term.

