Imran confident of clean sweep in Punjab by-polls

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The PTI chairman, Imran Khan, has said that PTI will clean sweep the upcoming Punjab by-polls, warning that any rigging in the elections would cause damage to the country.

Talking to journalists in Lahore Chairman PTI said that he does fear being arrested, and the govt can arrest him. Rigging of Punjab by-polls would damage the country, he added. The PTI chief added that the international community is not ready to engage with the new government. I have no conflict with the armed forces of the country, any such conflict would weaken the country only, he added.

On a possibility of an alliance with the Pakistan People’s Party Imran Khan said that he would sit in the opposition than do an alliance with the PPP. We are trying to come back to power using a back door or foreign powers, he added. The former Premier added that the people who destroyed the country’s economy were awarded an Rs1100 billion NRO. The people who were termed as corrupt and traitors have now been escalated to power corridors, he added.

Talking about ex-CM Punjab Usman Buzdar the PTI chief said that if he had made anyone else the CM Punjab he would have indulged in corruption. Pervaiz Ellahi and Aleem Kahn were not ready to accept each other as Cheif Minister, both agreed to keep Usman as the CM, Imran added. Imran Khan said that he is confident PTI will sweep the upcoming Punjab by-polls on July 17. PML-N has hatched a plan to hijack the polls, CEC’s wife was promoted overnight, he added.

Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan addressing a rally in Khushab, Punjab claimed that a “man based in Lahore” was “trying to help the PML-N win by-elections on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly”, but vowed that person’s “attempts to rig the polls” would go in vain.

Imran said Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz would not be able to secure his position after the by-elections that will be held for 20 seats on July 17. The PTI chairman referred to an unnamed man who was allegedly backing the Punjab government to bag majority seats in the polls.

“A man is based in Lahore who has a single mission to make these thieves win the elections. I want to tell the Lahore man that whatever you do, it is you who will end up in embarrassment. “People will curse you. No matter what you do and how much rigging you do, the by-election result next Sunday will see Hamza lose his position,” Imran said without naming the man in question.

Imran said at his address today that the upcoming by-elections would decide “the future of Pakistan”, urging people to defeat the incumbent Punjab government in the polls. He also called out the United States for “putting corrupt people at the helm in Pakistan”.

“The US never even appoints a convict as a peon, but they have made thieves rulers in Pakistan,” the PTI chief thundered. He said there was a certain man in Lahore, this one he referred to as “Mr. X”, who he said was allegedly “colluding with the chief election commissioner to rig the by-elections”.

“I just learned today that the man’s wife has been given a top post in the customs [department] which can help her generate a lot of money. But despite this rigging, we will defeat them,” the former premier said. He called upon youngsters, saying he wanted at least 10 youths to volunteer to “stand guard” at polling stations with an aim to prevent rigging attempts. Imran warned his opponents could win the by-elections if the masses did not vote for his party “in unison”.

