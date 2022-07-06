Imran confident of winning by-elections in Punjab

CHICHAWATNI (INP): Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday while taking a dig at his political opponents said that they cannot win even if the umpire is on their side.

Addressing a rally in Chichawatni on Wednesday, Imran Khan said ‘a person’ sitting in Lahore has been given task to rig by-elections in favor of Hamza Shahbaz. Khan expressed confidence that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will emerge victorious in polls despite unfair moves by the opponents.

The PTI chairman said that founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam led the formation of this country on the basis of the two nation theory.

The former PM said that the farmers knew that the price of diesel has increased and the gas and electricity tariff have also increased, adding that the government has devastated the country’s economy in two months. Imran Khan went on to say that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is trying to do everything to make the turncoats win by-elections in Punjab. “We will win all 20 seats in Punjab’s by-elections despite rigging in voter lists,” he added.

PTI chairman Imran Khan also said ‘even with the support of the umpires thieves cannot win Punjab by-polls’, scheduled to take place on July 17.

Addressing a public gathering in Sahiwal, Imran Khan thanked participants for coming in large numbers to the public gathering despite heavy rain and accumulated water in the jalsagah.

The former prime minister said the politics of turncoats has been exposed, adding that ‘lootas’ have joined Asif Ali Zardari and Sharifs for the lust for power. Lashing out at his political opponents, Khan said Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif family are only concerned with their wealth they have no sympathy for the general public.

He also reiterated his claim that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is trying to ensure the victory of the ‘imported govt’. “Even if empires are with you, we will defeat you,” Imran Khan said in his message to the political opponents.

Imran Khan asked the masses to check voter lists before Punjab by-polls on 20 seats. He vowed to win all 20 seats on July 17. Paying rich tributes to the journalists for standing with truth, he said the government is pressuring the journalists and those who are raising their voice for the country are being booked in cases.

