Imran declares all his and Bushra’s assets

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday declared all his and wife Bushra Bibi’s assets in the nomination papers.

Former Prime Minister Imran has provided the details of these assets in the nomination papers filed in the Election Commission to contest by-elections from Faisalabad constituency NA-108.

Imran Khan’s Assets: According to the details of the declared assets, the total worth of Imran Khan’s assets is more than Rs304.2 million. PTI Chairman Imran also declared two inherited houses and 228 kanals of land in the Bhakar district but has no jewellery.

Imran Khan also owns a flat and a commercial plot on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad from which he is receiving Rs1.4 million as rent. The PTI chairman confirms his four bank accounts but has no investment in any company. He shows Rs11.22 million cash in hand. While he has four goats worth Rs0.2 million.

Imran Khan has declared that he had spent Rs48.66 million on the construction of the Zaman Park house while spending Rs4.9 million on additional constructions in Bani Gala. In the nomination papers, Imran Khan did not mention children. Bushra Bibi’s Assets: According to the nomination papers, Imran Khan declared 698 kanals of land in Pakpattan and Okara in the name of his wife Bushra Bibi. He also declared three Kanal House in Bani Gala in the name of his wife Bushra Bibi. As per the nomination papers, Imran Khan’s wife has no jewellery.

