Imran declares his Toshakhana income with FBR

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has declared his income from gifts received from Toshakhana as head of the government with the FBR.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan served as the 22nd prime minister of Pakistan from August 2018 till April 2022 when he was ousted through a no-confidence motion. The tax and election commission records show that the former prime minister told authorities that he has precious possession from Toshakhana gifts worth Rs11.7 million. His declaration of these gifts came in the last fiscal year, 2021. According to a private television channel report Friday the former premier’s assets witnessed an increase of over 250% during the last five financial years. His assets saw a massive increase of 75% in fiscal 2020.

Interestingly, he collectively paid Rs11.4 million as taxes during this period (2017 to 2021).

Imran Khan’s assets stood at a mere Rs40 million in 2017, according to asset declarations both with the tax and election authorities. Imran Khan owned assets worth just Rs55.8 million in 2018, the records show. With an increase of 45% during the next fiscal year, 2019, the PTI chairman showed an amount of Rs58 million as other receipts, or additional income, in his assets’ declaration submitted with the tax authorities without explaining the source.

